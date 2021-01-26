Winfield (ankle) is expected to play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, ESPN.com reports.

Winfield sat out of the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers, but he's on track to play Feb. 7. The rookie safety has been a key figure on Tampa Bay's dominant defense this season, recording 94 tackles, three sacks and six pass breakups. He may still be limited when the Buccaneers reveal their first official practice report.