Winfield (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
This is a significant loss for the Buccaneers, as the rookie has immediately been one of the top players on the team's defense. Mike Edwards and Jordan Whitehead will operate as the starting safeties, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
