Winfield recorded 12 tackles (10 solo), including a sack, in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Playing against the team that his accomplished namesake starred with for nine seasons, the younger Winfield led the Buccaneers in tackles with a career-high figure. Winfield has gone a long way toward evening out his game-to-game IDP stats for the better, now having recorded at least seven stops in five of six games after only meeting that benchmark once over his first seven pro contests. Winfield's sack was also his third of the season and first since Week 3, and his expansive skill set should continue to allow him to benefit fantasy managers through their playoff matchups in coming weeks.
