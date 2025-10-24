Winfield (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his toe injury in time for the Week 8 contest. The All-Pro safety has appeared in all seven of Tampa Bay's games this season, recording 35 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Expect Winfield to start alongside Tykee Smith to form the Bucs' top safety duo Sunday.