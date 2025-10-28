Winfield tallied six tackles (four solo), an interception and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 23-3 win against the Saints.

Winfield made a key play late in the second quarter when he recovered a New Orleans fumble. His next big play came near the end of the third period when he picked off a Tyler Shough pass. That was his first interception of the season, as well as his first since the 2023 campaign.