Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Picks off pass in Week 8 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield tallied six tackles (four solo), an interception and a fumble recovery Sunday in a 23-3 win against the Saints.
Winfield made a key play late in the second quarter when he recovered a New Orleans fumble. His next big play came near the end of the third period when he picked off a Tyler Shough pass. That was his first interception of the season, as well as his first since the 2023 campaign.
