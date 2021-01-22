Winfield didn't practice Friday due to an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 22-year-old was a full participant at Wednesday's and Thursday's practice, but his availability for the NFC Championship Game is now in question. Given how recently he suffered the injury, Winfield could end up being a game-time decision Sunday in Green Bay.