Winfield (calf) did not participate in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Winfield as a full participant in the first two practices of the week, but didn't practice Friday and his status for Sunday's game is now up in the air. If he's unable to suit up, Dee Delaney or Kaevon Merriweather are candidates to suit up as the starting free safety alongside strong safety Ryan Neal.