Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Posts four tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield finished with four tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 23-20 Week 1 win over Atlanta.
Winfield had a relatively quiet game statistically, but he made a key pass breakup with time winding down late in the fourth quarter as the Falcons were driving down the field. Perhaps most importantly, Winfield looked healthy after playing in only eight regular-season games last year and missing time during training camp due to injury. Winfield logged 74 of Tampa Bay's 76 defensive snaps Sunday.
