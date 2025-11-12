Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Posts just one stop Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield registered one tackle and one defensed pass in Sunday's 28-23 Week 10 loss to the Patriots.
Winfield's lone stop resulted in a two-yard loss for Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson. Winfield's tackle total was his lowest of the season, but he did add his fourth defensed pass of the campaign.
