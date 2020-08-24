Winfield, who's enjoying a standout camp, is being prepped to play both safety and slot corner during his rookie season, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He just makes plays every day," said coach Bruce Arians. "[There is] a lot of volume of information passed to him - he handles it really well. He executes the defense, he has great instincts. You can't stay out of practice very long [or] you're going to get beat out by him."

Winfield has seemingly made his presence felt in every practice thus far, displaying an excellent knack for finding the ball and demonstrating solid tackling technique as well. The rookie, the namesake of the three-time Pro Bowler who actually recorded an interception off current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, notes he's used to having to prepare for multiple roles within a defense, having played nickel corner and both safety positions throughout his four-year career at the University of Minnesota. Winfield's standout plays in Sunday's practice included a pass breakup in the end zone during red-zone period, and Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports he followed it up with two big hits and an interception in Monday's session.