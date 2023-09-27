Winfield logged 11 tackles (five solo) in Monday's 25-11 loss to the Eagles.
Winfield's tackle total was the most he has recorded through three games this season. He also saw the field for all 78 defensive snaps, which makes it back-to-back contests without leaving the field. The safety will look to stay active in Week 4 when the Bucs head to New Orleans.
