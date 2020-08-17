Winfield has impressed in early camp practices with his ball-hawking style, catching coach Bruce Arians' eye in the process, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "He'll be competing for a starting job quickly," Arians said.

A starter for most of his four years at the University of Minnesota and son of a former three-time Pro Bowler, the younger Winfield arrives in Tampa with a rock-solid foundation for the pro game. The 2020 second-round pick has stood out by already demonstrating a solid grasp of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' complex defense despite the lack of on-field OTAs this offseason, and Vitali separately reports Winfield has repeatedly shown a nose for the football, including on a strip and subsequent fumble recovery in the opening padded practice of camp Monday. Winfield appears to have a clear path to a starting strong safety job if he can continue impressing, considering journeyman Andrew Adams, appears to be his main competition.