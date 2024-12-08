Winfield is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Raiders due to a knee injury,
Winfield had not recorded any statistics prior to exiting the game. If he is ultimately unable to return, Kaevon Merriweather is the likely candidate to fill in at free safety.
