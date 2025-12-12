Winfield posted 13 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Winfield led all players in the contest in stops while posting a season-high mark. In fact, this was the first time he notched double-digit tackles in a game since Week 9 of last season. Winfield did finish without a defensed pass for just the second time in his past seven games, but this was a productive performance for managers who started him in IDP leagues.