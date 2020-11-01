Winfield (shoulder/groin) will play in Monday's game versus the Giants.
Winfield upgraded to full participation for Saturday's practice, clearing him to play in the primetime showdown. The rookie second-round pick out of Minnesota has started every game this season, recording 37 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and an interception. Winfield is a solid IDP asset, especially against the turnover-prone Giants.
