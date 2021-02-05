Winfield (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The same goes for S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) and LB Lavonte David (hamstring), so the Bucs will have all 11 defensive starters available for the big game. They had nine of 11 healthy when Patrick Mahomes torched them for 462 passing yards in Week 12, with CB Jamel Dean and DT Vita Vea being the two absences. Winfield and the rest of the Tampa secondary have played better the past two months, but Mahomes will still like his chances to connect on a couple deep throws.