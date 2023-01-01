Winfield (ankle) is active Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield will once again play through an ankle injury that he suffered Week 12 against the Browns. His ability to suit up should bolster the team's secondary against Carolina.
