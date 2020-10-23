Winfield (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Winfield was limited in practice all week, and it appears that was precautionary, as the rookie second-rounder is good to go. The Minnesota product won the starting strong safety job out of training camp and has been productive through the first six games, registering 35 tackles, three pass breakups and two sacks.
