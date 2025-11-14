Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
The veteran starting safety upgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a full go Friday, indicating he has progressed in the recovery of his foot injury enough to play in Sunday's road contest with the Bills. The confirmed presence of the defensive back results in a healthy Buccaneers secondary for a tough Sunday matchup.
