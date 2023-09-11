Winfield furnished eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, and forced and recovered a fumble while also breaking up a pass in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Winfield was one of two Bucs to take down Kirk Cousins on the afternoon, with his first-quarter sack resulting in a fumble the star safety was able to corral. That led to Tampa Bay's first points of the season in the form of a Chase McLaughlin field goal and ignited what would be a terrific all-around fantasy performance. Winfield recorded as many as eight stops in only two of 13 games last season, so the start to his 2023 campaign is certainly encouraging.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Hopeful for Week 1 return•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Moving back to free safety•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Shines to close out season•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Standout effort in Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Ready to go Sunday•