Winfield furnished eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, and forced and recovered a fumble while also breaking up a pass in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Winfield was one of two Bucs to take down Kirk Cousins on the afternoon, with his first-quarter sack resulting in a fumble the star safety was able to corral. That led to Tampa Bay's first points of the season in the form of a Chase McLaughlin field goal and ignited what would be a terrific all-around fantasy performance. Winfield recorded as many as eight stops in only two of 13 games last season, so the start to his 2023 campaign is certainly encouraging.