Winfield furnished six tackles (all solo) in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3.

Winfield finished third on the team in tackles, although unlike the first two games of the season, he was unable to produce any other stats besides the stops. Nevertheless, the versatile safety is off to a great start from an IDP perspective, having already compiled 19 tackles, a sack and an interception heading into what should be another busy afternoon in a Week 4 showdown against the Chiefs.