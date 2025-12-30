Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Registers seven stops vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield logged seven tackles (two solo) during the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Winfield was one of three Tampa Bay defenders to play all 55 defensive snaps and co-led the team in tackles with SirVocea Dennis. It was the sixth time this season that Winfield has logged at least seven stops in a game. He's up to 90 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, and Week 18 against the Panthers presents his final opportunity to crack the tackling century mark for the second time in his six-year NFL career.
