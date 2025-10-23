Winfield (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Winfield came out of Monday's 24-9 loss to the Lions with a toe injury, which prevented him from participating in Wednesday's walkthrough. His ability to return to practice Thursday is a positive sign, and he would avoid an injury tag for Week 8 against the Saints if he were to practice Friday without restriction. Winfield has accumulated 35 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble through the first seven games of the regular season.