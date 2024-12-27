Winfield (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield has been sidelined since going down with the knee injury in Week 14 against the Raiders. Kaevon Merriweather has been starting in Winfield's place on the back end of Tampa Bay's defense. Merriweather, however, has been dealing with a knee issue of his own.