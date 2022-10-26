Winfield (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, Winfield won't be available Thursday after suffering a concussion during Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss. Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) are also out, leaving Dee Delaney, Zyon McCollum and Keanu Neal as prime candidates for increased roles against Baltimore. Winfield will now have more than 10 more days to clear protocols before the Buccaneers' Nov. 6 matchup against the Rams.