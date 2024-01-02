Winfield had seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.

David was one of three Bucs defenders to register seven total tackles Sunday. The 2020 second-round pick out of Minnesota has 117 tackles (73 solo), including 5.0 sacks, 12 passes defended, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries -- all career highs -- over 16 games this season.