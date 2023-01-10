Winfield collected 13 tackles (10 solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The standout safety was somewhat of an exception among Buccaneers starters Sunday, playing a robust 67 snaps and logging a season-high tackle total in the process. Winfield finished the 2022 regular season with another diversified stat line consisting of 80 tackles, four sacks, three defensed passes, including one interception, and a forced fumble over 13 games. He'll be in line to play a substantial role in next Monday night's wild-card clash versus the Cowboys, against which Winfield recorded six stops and an interception back in a Week 1 win.
