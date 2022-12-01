Winfield (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday.
Winfield sprained his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Browns, leaving him sidelined for Tampa Bay's first practice Week 13. The 24-year-old will now have two more practices to increase his activity, or else he could be set to sit out against New Orleans on Monday. With fellow starting safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) also sidelined during practice Thursday, Nolan Turner and Keanu Neal could be asked to step up if Logan Ryan (foot) is not activated from IR before Monday Night Football.
