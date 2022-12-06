Winfield (ankle) has been deemed inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield sprained his ankle during Tampa Bay's Week 12 loss to Cleveland, leaving him sidelined in each practice during Week 13 prep. Since Mike Edwards (hamstring) has also been ruled inactive, expect Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan (foot), who was activated from IR on Monday, to take over as the starting safeties against the Saints. Winfield's next chance to suit up will come versus the 49ers on Sunday.
