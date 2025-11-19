Winfield posted six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Winfield was limited by a foot injury during Week 11 prep, but that didn't seem to bother him during Sunday's game, as he played every single defensive snap while finishing tied with Zyon McCollum for the most tackles on the Buccaneers. Winfield has recorded at least six stops in four of his last five games and is up to 48 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games.