Winfield recorded six tackles (all solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.
The rookie carried over the significant momentum he built up during the regular season right into his first career playoff contest, serving as a force against both the run and pass throughout the game. Winfield checked in fourth in tackles overall, and he figures to play another prominent role in Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup versus the dangerous and diverse Saints offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Successful stamp on rookie season•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Good to go Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Limited during Wednesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Paces team in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Tacks on eight tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Second-best tackle total in loss•