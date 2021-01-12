Winfield recorded six tackles (all solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

The rookie carried over the significant momentum he built up during the regular season right into his first career playoff contest, serving as a force against both the run and pass throughout the game. Winfield checked in fourth in tackles overall, and he figures to play another prominent role in Sunday evening's divisional-round matchup versus the dangerous and diverse Saints offense.