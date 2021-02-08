Winfield recorded six tackles (four solo), an interception and an additional defensed pass during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Winfield tied Lavonte David and Sean Murphy-Bunting for second on the team in tackles during the championship win, helping spearhead a suffocating effort by the Buccaneers defense that largely incapacitated a prolific Chiefs attack. The rookie's season-ending stellar effort put a fitting cap on an outstanding first pro campaign, one that saw Winfield parlay the starting safety job he earned in training camp into 94 tackles (64 solo), three sacks, one interception, five additional defensed passes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games. Given his natural talent and virtually seamless adaptability to the rigors of the NFL in 2020, Winfield will likely carry sky-high expectations from both a real-world and fantasy perspective going into 2021.