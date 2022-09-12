Winfield registered six tackles (five solo) and an interception in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The third-year safety opened the season in fine form, checking in second only to Devin White in tackles and registering the Buccaneers' first turnover of the season when he picked off Dak Prescott at the Cowboys' 38-yard line in the second quarter. Winfield is already halfway to last season's career-best interception total with Sunday's theft, and his impressive body of work overall in the opener could portend a breakout season.