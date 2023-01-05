Winfield recorded six tackles (five solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17.

Winfield logged one of two sacks of Sam Darnold on the afternoon, pushing his season total to a career-high four. The third-year pro has 13 combined stops over the last two games, affording him some solid momentum going into the regular-season finale versus the Falcons.