Winfield (ankle) missed a third straight practice Friday.
The Bucs estimate Winfield would be listed as questionable if they had a game this Sunday, while fellow starting safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) would be doubtful. Neither participated in practice this week, but they still have a few more chances to get some work in before the Super Bowl.
