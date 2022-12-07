Winfield (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield and Mike Edwards (hamstring), the Buccaneers' two starting safeties, both remain sidelined to start Week 14 prep after sitting out Monday's comeback win over the Saints. They'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on their statuses for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, but it appears like both players could be held out for a second straight game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Sitting out MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Unlikely to play Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Dealing with sprain•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Five tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Clears protocols•