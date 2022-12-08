Winfield (ankle) is still not practicing with the team Thursday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Winfield has yet to practice this week, and instead he was was working with trainers on the side. The third-year-pro has yet to practice since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 12's loss to the Browns, which also forced him out of Week 13's win over the Saints. Although it's still possible he could suit up Sunday against the 49ers, it appears he is likely closer to doubtful than questionable.