Winfield (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Winfield missed last weekend's win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, and he wouldn't be able to participate if the Buccaneers were physically practicing Wednesday. Fellow starting safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) is also listed as a DNP, and both situations will warrant close monitoring as the Super Bowl against Kansas City approaches.
