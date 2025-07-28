Winfield has made multiple impact plays in early training camp practices, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The star safety opened camp by snagging two interceptions in Wednesday's practice, and he collapsed the pocket for what would have been a sack in game action during Friday's session. Winfield noted he's striving to make at least one splash play per practice this summer as he aims for a resurgent season following an injury-hampered 2024 where he played a career-low nine regular-season games due to foot and knee issues.