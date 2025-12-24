Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Struggles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield registered two tackles during Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Winfield had one of his worst outings of the campaign Sunday, as he failed to record a solo tackle for the first time. The 2020 second-round pick will look to have a bounce-back performance and return to his usual level of production during the Week 17 matchup against the Dolphins.
