Winfield registered two tackles during Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Winfield had one of his worst outings of the campaign Sunday, as he failed to record a solo tackle for the first time. The 2020 second-round pick will look to have a bounce-back performance and return to his usual level of production during the Week 17 matchup against the Dolphins.

