Winfield totaled seven tackles (five solo) and one defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also defensed a pass and recovered a fumble.

The rookie was fittingly a force in the final game of his rookie campaign, filling out the stat sheet while pacing the secondary in tackles. Named a starter early in camp after impressing with his preparation despite the lack of on-field mini-camps and OTAs, Winfield finished his rookie regular season with 94 tackles (64 solo), three sacks, one interception, six defensed passes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games. The sure-tackling Minnesota product was a key component of Tampa Bay's elite run defense as well, frequently stepping up in the box to support the front seven. Winfield will now look to continue his strong play in the postseason beginning with Saturday night's wild-card matchup against Washington.