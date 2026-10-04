Winfield exited Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Packers with an abdomen/ribs injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winfield logged six tackles (five solo) before departing in the fourth quarter, and he did not appear to return before the end of the contest. The 2023 All-Pro has been a significant piece of Tampa Bay's defense for the last seven years, and he recorded 93 tackles and eight passes defended, including two interceptions, over 16 regular-season games last season. Winfield will have to recover on a short turnaround with the Buccaneers playing on Thursday Night Football against Dallas in Week 5.