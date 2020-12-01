Winfield made eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
The rookie second-round pick has started every games this season, adding versatility to the menacing defense and ranking third on the team with 69 tackles. Winfield has provided a steady IDP floor of late, as he's produced at least seven tackles in four of the past five games. The 22-year-old will look to build on his recent performances when the Vikings come to town in Week 13.
