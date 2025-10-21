Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Tallies eight stops in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield registered eight tackles (six solo) Monday in a loss to Detroit.
Winfield's tackle total was third-highest on Tampa Bay. After posting either three or four stops in each of the first five weeks of the campaign, Winfield has racked up 17 tackles over the past two weeks. That's pushed him to 35 stops over seven games this season.
