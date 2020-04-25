Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Tampa lands in Round 2

The Buccaneers selected Winfield in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

Winfield (5-foot-9, 203) is built similarly to his father, who was strictly a corner in the NFL for Buffalo and Minnesota over an illustrious 14-year career. The younger Winfield is expected to primarily play safety, though he'll still step into the slot to play some corner every now and then. The Buccaneers are set at corner with Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean, but Winfield answers a question at safety and provides more depth for slot coverage.