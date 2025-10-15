Winfield recorded nine tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the 49ers in Week 6.

Winfield paced the Buccaneers in stops on a busy day for the defense, one that saw six players record at least five tackles. The star safety hadn't posted more than four stops in any of the first five games of the season, but he had a big surge in that department while playing on all 69 of the defensive snaps. Winfield could well be busy again in Week 7, as the Buccaneers visit the Lions and their typically prolific offense for a Monday night showdown.