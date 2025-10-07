Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Three tackles vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfield logged three tackles (one solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.
Winfield looked to have registered his first interception of the season after snagging a pass from Sam Darnold intended for Cooper Kupp, but the play was negated by an illegal contact penalty by Zyon McCollum. Winfield is off to a relatively slow start from a tackling standpoint, having registered four combined tackles or less in each of the first five games of the regular season.
