Winfield logged three tackles (one solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

Winfield looked to have registered his first interception of the season after snagging a pass from Sam Darnold intended for Cooper Kupp, but the play was negated by an illegal contact penalty by Zyon McCollum. Winfield is off to a relatively slow start from a tackling standpoint, having registered four combined tackles or less in each of the first five games of the regular season.