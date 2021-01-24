Winfield (ankle) is on track to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Winfield didn't practice Friday after hurting his ankle during the practice week. There's still no confirmation that he'll suit up Sunday, but it appears the rookie will tough it out. Winfield has been a key piece of the Buccaneers' stellar defense, and he accrued 94 tackles, three sacks and six pass breakups in the regular season.