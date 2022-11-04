Winfield (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 9 versus the Rams, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winfield progressed well in practice this week, but he'll ultimately miss one more contest as he recovers from the concussion he suffered in Week 7 against Carolina. In his absence, Keanu Neal will likely step into a starting role in the Buccaneers' secondary for a second straight game.