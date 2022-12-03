Winfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus New Orleans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
After not practicing this week, Winfield will probably be forced to sit out in Week 13 with a sprained ankle. With Mike Edwards (hamstring) also listed as doubtful for Monday, Keanu Neal and Nolan Turner could end up being Tampa Bay's starters at safety.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Dealing with sprain•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Five tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Clears protocols•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield: Unavailable for Week 9•